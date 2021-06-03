Covid-19: Portugal off green list and 50% of UK adults fully vaccinated
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.
1. Portugal off UK's travel green list
Portugal will be taken off the UK's travel "green" list and relegated to "amber" from 04:00 BST Tuesday - meaning that people can only travel there for essential reasons and have to quarantine upon their return. The government says it follows "increased concern" over the spread of coronavirus variants, including a mutation of the so-called Indian variant, now called Delta. Meanwhile, seven countries - Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Trinidad & Tobago - have been added to the "red" list, meaning these destinations should not be visited "except in the most extreme of circumstances". Here is a reminder of the travel rules.
2. More than half of UK adults have had second jab
Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has announced that more than half of UK adults have had both doses of a coronavirus jab. He thanked the "brilliant" rollout team for hitting "another important milestone". The prime minister welcomed the "amazing achievement", tweeting: "Now let's finish the job." A total of 26,422,303 second doses have been given out since the vaccine rollout began nearly six months ago, according to official figures. Find out if you're eligible for your vaccine yet here.
3. Surge testing and fast-tracked second doses
Door-to-door testing will begin this weekend in areas of Bedford hit by a coronavirus variant first identified in India, known as Delta. In Scotland, NHS Lanarkshire says it is bringing forward second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from 12 weeks to eight weeks to "get ahead" of any significant rise in cases of this variant. Meanwhile, in Wales there are calls to "fast-track" second vaccine doses in Conwy. Find out more about the Delta variant here.
4. UK open-minded on extending furlough - Gove
The UK government is "open-minded" on SNP calls to extend furlough, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove says. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants the job support scheme extended "for as long as it is needed". The call came ahead of a virtual meeting between Boris Johnson and the three devolved administrations on how to emerge from the Covid pandemic.
5. The drag queen enforcing Covid rules
Before the pandemic, Madam Tess Tickle performed at The New Foresters, in Nottingham, but now she patrols the outdoor marquee and warns revellers against moving tables. Landlady Debbie Law says she decided to train the drag queen in enforcing coronavirus rules after realising she did not have enough money to pay for extra door staff. Madam Tess, who has a Covid-19 test before each shift, says: "It's literally a case of make everybody feel safe and secure but still have a good time."
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
As Portugal moves to the travel "amber" list, find out where you can go on holiday in the UK instead.
