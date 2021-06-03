Covid-19: More than half of UK adults have had second jab
By Dulcie Lee
BBC News
- Published
More than half of UK adults have now had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, official figures show.
The prime minister welcomed the "amazing achievement", tweeting: "Now let's finish the job. When it's your turn, get the jab."
A total of 26,422,303 second doses have been given out since the vaccine rollout began nearly six months ago.
It comes a day after Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed three quarters of UK adults have had a first jab.
Three of the four vaccines approved for use in the UK require two doses for maximum protection against Covid-19.
Mr Hancock said he was delighted with the progress in a tweet, and thanked "everyone working together in our huge national effort".
And Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the UK had hit "another important milestone".
England is slightly ahead of the other three nations in giving out second doses, with 50.7% of adults (22,442,383 people) having had two jabs.
In Scotland, 48.2% have had their second jab (2,137,618 people), Northern Ireland is on 47.1% (684,398 people) and in Wales it's 45.9% (1,157,904 people). These latest figures come from the UK's four health agencies.
The government has promised to offer a first dose of a vaccine to all adults by the end of July, and both doses to everyone aged 50 and over by 21 June.
'No herd immunity yet'
Herd immunity needs a lot of people being able to fight off the virus.
Say every infected person would on average, in a fully unlocked society that hasn't seen the virus before, infect another six people.
If more than five out of every six people can fight off the virus - either because of vaccination or past infection - then the virus gets blocked and so the epidemic starts to shrink.
We're not there yet.
But herd immunity isn't all or nothing. Every person who is fully vaccinated makes it harder for the virus to spread.
So this is more great news about a successful vaccination programme that will hopefully keep us safer in the months to come.
Who can get a vaccine now?
- In England, people aged 30 and over can book online or by calling 119
- In Scotland, people aged 30 and over are being invited for a vaccine
- In Wales vaccines to everyone aged 18 and over can get a vaccine
- In Northern Ireland, people aged 18 and over can book online or call 0300 200 7813
The UK continues to be among those with the highest vaccination rates globally.
The number of first doses administered each day is now averaging about 170,000 - a drop from an average of about 500,000 in mid-March - as the schedule of second doses kicks in.
An average of more than 350,000 second doses are now being given a day.
On Wednesday, the health secretary confirmed the government was in talks with AstraZeneca to secure a future version of its jab which would be adapted to better tackle the Beta variant first identified in South Africa.
Any altered vaccine would need to be approved by the medicines regulator.
Meanwhile, Portugal is set to be downgraded from UK's green travel list to amber, meaning that people can only travel there for essential reasons.
Seven countries and territories will be added to the red list facing toughest travel restrictions, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Trinidad and Tobago.
