Queen to meet US President Joe Biden next week
The Queen will meet US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden next week, Buckingham Palace has said.
The meeting at Windsor Castle on Sunday 13 June coincides with the end of Mr Biden's visit to Britain for the G7 summit of leaders from the world's biggest economies.
Her Majesty, 95, has received 11 US presidents during her 69-year reign.
She met Mr Biden's predecessor Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace in 2019.