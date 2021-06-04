Covid-19: Holiday list logic questioned and job vacancies soar

Portugal has questioned the UK's decision to remove it from the green list for overseas travel from next Tuesday, saying it doesn't understand the logic behind changing its status to amber. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says rising cases and a Covid mutation found in Portugal are behind the move, which means UK tourists should not visit and returnees must isolate for 10 days. But the travel industry isn't happy and readers have voiced their frustration at being forced to cancel holidays, write off spending and postpone family visits.