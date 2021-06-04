Covid-19: Holiday list logic questioned and job vacancies soar
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Portugal queries amber list move
Portugal has questioned the UK's decision to remove it from the green list for overseas travel from next Tuesday, saying it doesn't understand the logic behind changing its status to amber. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says rising cases and a Covid mutation found in Portugal are behind the move, which means UK tourists should not visit and returnees must isolate for 10 days. But the travel industry isn't happy and readers have voiced their frustration at being forced to cancel holidays, write off spending and postpone family visits.
2. Gove pinged by NHS contact-tracing app
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove had to abandon a meeting with the prime minister and leaders of the devolved nations on Thursday after being pinged by the NHS Covid app, it's emerged. Mr Gove was notified that he may have come into contact with someone who had coronavirus during a trip to Portugal to watch Chelsea play Manchester City in the Champions League final.
3. Job vacancies soar as skills shortage bites
Demand for staff rose at its fastest rate for 23 years in May, as Covid restrictions eased, according to a monthly survey of recruiters. But with the number of staff available declining at the fastest rate for four years, according to accounting firm KPMG, many companies are struggling to fill vacancies. Hospitality, in particular, has seen a shortage of waiters and chefs since the sector reopened.
4. Larger outdoor gatherings allowed in Wales
Up to 30 people will be able to meet outdoors in Wales, where extended households can expand to include a third from Monday. However, the Welsh government says an increase in the numbers able to meet indoors in homes or at events will not happen until late June at the earliest to allow more people to get vaccinated.
5. 'We survived, we're resilient and we're back'
Anyone who was unable to visit a loved-one in a care home during the height of the pandemic will understand how emotional the easing of restrictions can be. Watch how residents of one nursing home in the US celebrated being able to resume contact with the outside world.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Check where you stand with any holiday plans, in light of the changes to the traffic light lists for overseas travel.
