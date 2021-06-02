Hottest day of the year for the UK for third day in row
By Lauren Turner
BBC News
It has been the hottest day of the year in the UK for the third day in a row.
Temperatures reached 26.6C (80F) in Northolt, west London, before midday on Wednesday. It beat the previous day's record of 26.1C in Cardiff on the first day of meteorological summer.
Some areas are expected to see even higher temperatures by the end of Wednesday, the Met Office said.
But there have been showers and even thunderstorms in some areas, with these spreading north as the day progressed.
The rain was set to start in south-west England and south-west Wales, the Met Office said, ending days of good weather.
After a rainy May, the good weather has come as a relief to many.
The UK has seen its fourth highest amount of rainfall on record for the month, with an average of 120mm (4.7in).
And Wales had the wettest May since records began in 1862, with 245mm (9.6in) of rainfall, topping the previous record of 184mm (7.2in) set in 1967, according to the Met Office.
