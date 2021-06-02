Covid: 75% of UK adults vaccinated, and a school catch-up funding row
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Three-quarters of UK adults vaccinated
We start with some good news - 75% of UK adults have received their first coronavirus vaccination and 49.5% have had both doses, government figures show. The milestone was reached as the UK hosted the Global Vaccine Confidence Summit. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the summit the lack of queue-jumping was key to the success of the vaccine rollout. He also credited celebrities who announced when they'd had the jab for "normalising the acceptance of the vaccine." Mr Hancock also said deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam had become a household name due to his "straight-talking approach" and people now had T-shirts and mugs with his face on.
2. No data to delay 21 June unlocking - PM
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is still "nothing in the data" to suggest the lifting of all of England's legal lockdown restrictions could not go ahead on 21 June. But he said people have to be "cautious" while the data is "still ambiguous". He said: "I'm sorry that's frustrating for people, I know that people want a clear answer about the way ahead for 21 June but at the moment we have just got to wait a little bit longer." A final decision on whether restrictions will be relaxed will be reached on 14 June - here's a reminder of what could change.
3. UK's weekly Covid deaths lowest since September
Meanwhile, a member of the government's vaccine taskforce, Sir John Bell, said the UK's coronavirus data looked "encouraging". The number of weekly coronavirus deaths are at their lowest since September. A total of 115 of the 11,214 deaths registered in the UK in the week ending 21 May mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate. And Tuesday saw no UK Covid deaths announced for the first time since the pandemic began. A further 12 were reported today. But there is concern over a rise in cases linked to the variant first identified in India, now known as Delta. The UK reported 4,330 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, marking the eighth day in a row the total was more than 3,000. But hospital admissions remain below 1,000 - compared to nearly 40,000 during January's peak.
4. PM vows more school catch-up cash
The prime minister has promised schools in England more money after catch-up funding plans were labelled a "damp squib". The plan set out an extra £1.4bn over three years to deliver what Boris Johnson called the "biggest tutoring programme in the world". It breaks down to £50 extra per pupil per year. The Education Policy Institute (EPI) had calculated £13.5bn was needed to make up for learning lost during the pandemic. The education recovery commissioner for England, Sir Kevan Collins, has resigned over the row, saying the plan "falls far short of what is needed".
5. Lockdown shines light on the joys of reading
In other news, if you've found yourself reading more than usual in lockdown you're not the only one. Bloomsbury Publishing - famous for the Harry Potter series - saw sales rise 14% to £185m, while profits were up by more than one-fifth to £19.2m in the year to the end of February. Chief executive Nigel Newton told the BBC: "The popularity of reading has been a ray of sunshine in an otherwise very dark year." He said that people had "rediscovered the joy of reading" and would "cling on to that even as other ways of spending their time re-emerge". If you don't have a book to hand you can read our article.
And don't forget...
The UK government is set to update its foreign travel traffic light system on Thursday. We've got guides to the green, amber and red lists and everything you need to know before travelling to some of the UK's favourite holiday destinations.
