Covid: 75% of UK adults vaccinated, and a school catch-up funding row

In other news, if you've found yourself reading more than usual in lockdown you're not the only one. Bloomsbury Publishing - famous for the Harry Potter series - saw sales rise 14% to £185m, while profits were up by more than one-fifth to £19.2m in the year to the end of February. Chief executive Nigel Newton told the BBC: "The popularity of reading has been a ray of sunshine in an otherwise very dark year." He said that people had "rediscovered the joy of reading" and would "cling on to that even as other ways of spending their time re-emerge". If you don't have a book to hand you can read our article.