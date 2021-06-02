Queen's Platinum Jubilee plans unveiled by Buckingham Palace
By Alex Therrien & Lauren Turner
BBC News
- Published
Details of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next June have been revealed by Buckingham Palace.
There will be a special four-day Bank Holiday weekend from 2-5 June - Thursday to Sunday - when communities are encouraged to celebrate together.
A live concert at Buckingham Palace, called the Platinum Party at the Palace, will feature "the world's biggest entertainment stars".
And the Queen will head to the Derby, at Epsom Downs, with her family.
The events are being held to mark the Queen's 70-year reign, a milestone she will have reached on 6 February next year.
As with the Queen's Golden and Diamond Jubilees, the first week in June has been chosen for the celebratory weekend, with the summer offering a better chance of good weather than February.
The Queen will be 96 at the time of the Platinum Jubilee events.
What's happening when?
The first day of the long weekend, the Thursday, will see Trooping the Colour held in full for the first time since the pandemic.
On the second day of the Bank Holiday weekend a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's reign will be held at St Paul's Cathedral.
On the Saturday, the Queen will be joined by members of the Royal Family at the Derby, held at Epsom Downs. The live concert at the palace will take place that evening.
Performers have yet to be named, but it is billed as bringing together some of the world's biggest stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from the Queen's seven-decade reign.
The Sunday will see communities take part in the Big Jubilee Lunch, with street parties held across the UK. That day's events will also include the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will feature 5,000 people from the UK and the Commonwealth performing around the area of Buckingham Palace. It will include street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume, the Palace said.
There will also be year-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations throughout the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.
Past holidays for royal celebrations
2 June 1953 - The Queen's Coronation
14 November 1973 - The wedding of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips
7 June 1977 - The Queen's Silver Jubilee
29 July 1981 - The wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer
3 June 2002 - The Queen's Golden Jubilee
29 April 2011 - The wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton
5 June 2012 - The Queen's Diamond Jubilee
To create the four-day weekend in June 2022, the late May Spring Bank Holiday that year will be moved to Thursday 2 June and an additional Bank Holiday on Friday 3 June will be created.