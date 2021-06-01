Covid: Zero daily deaths announced in UK for first time
By Ella Wills
BBC News
- Published
The UK has announced zero daily Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the first time since last March.
The latest figures also reported another 3,165 new cases, compared with 3,383 on Monday and 2,493 one week ago.
It comes amid concern over a recent small rise in cases linked to the variant first identified in India.
Reports of daily deaths are often lower at weekends and at the start of the week.
This is because less counting takes place while statisticians are off - and adding in the bank holiday weekend will make this figure less certain still.
Any deaths that happen on Tuesday will be reported in days to come.
The figure comes as there have been calls to delay easing Covid restrictions in England on 21 June due to warnings of a third wave.
The UK's daily death rate, the number of people being admitted to hospital and those catching the virus have fallen from a peak reached in January.
This comes against the backdrop of the increasing numbers of people receiving the first or second dose of a vaccine.
More than a third of the adult population have now received both doses.
The latest figures show 25,734,719 people in the UK have had two jabs, while 39,477,158 - some 74.9% of the adult population - have received a first dose.