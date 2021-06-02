Covid-19: Catch-up cash for England schools and property prices up in a pandemic

Official figures show UK house prices have been increasing at their fastest rate for more than a decade despite the country being gripped by a pandemic. Potential first-time buyers and movers may have more of a sinking feeling, as some watch the likelihood of owning move further out of reach. One notable boom area has been Cornwall, which has seen more searches on a leading property website than London. The reason for that is many buyers are engaged in a race for space. They want bigger homes with room to live and work, as well as a garden and easy to reach coast or countryside. The trouble is, they are in short supply.