Covid-19: Warning UK still vulnerable and Heathrow opens red-list terminal
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Job not done despite vaccine success - scientist
The success of the UK's vaccination programme does not mean the UK's battle with Covid is over, according to a scientist advising the government. Prof Adam Finn says the country remains vulnerable, as more than half of UK adults have not had two vaccine doses. There are warnings the country could be in the early stages of a third wave of the virus, with a recent rise in cases linked to the spread of a more transmissible variant first identified in India.
2. Red-list terminal opens at Heathrow Airport
Passengers arriving from countries on the UK's Covid red list are being channelled through a dedicated terminal at Heathrow Airport - T3 - with the government understood to be picking up a substantial portion of the cost. Red-list passengers had previously waited in the same arrivals hall as those from lower-risk countries before heading to hotels for quarantine.
3. Social workers fear a generation of traumatised children
There are concerns social care services could face an influx of referrals over vulnerable children as lockdown restrictions ease. A BBC investigation discovered a 20% reduction in child protection orders in Wales between March 2020 and January 2021. Charities and unions put this down to Covid restrictions preventing schools, youth workers and social workers from keeping an eye on those most at risk.
4. Domino's seeks 5,000 workers as Covid staff depart
Domino's Pizza is hiring 5,000 cooks and delivery drivers, as staff who joined during the pandemic head back to former roles. The fast-food chain said it had recruited thousands of workers in the last year, including event managers, taxi drivers and hairdressers who are now able to go back to their usual work.
5. Horse therapy for NHS Covid nurse is 'magical'
Front-line NHS workers recovering from the trauma of caring for coronavirus patients during the pandemic have been discovering how horses can help relieve their stress. "They're very good at helping you to read yourself, to reset yourself... to move forward in a calm and compassionate way," says intensive care sister Amanda White.
And don't forget...
