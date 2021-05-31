Covid-19: Eviction fear for millions of renters, and India's orphan emergency

The wave of coronavirus infections which swept across India killed hundreds of thousands, left many children orphaned and raised questions about how they will be cared for. Anurag Kundu from the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights said these orphans constitute a "national emergency" after an unprecedented number of people died in such a short period of time. For some, like five-year-old Pratham and his baby brother Ayesh - whose parents died within days of each other - an NGO is hoping they can be adopted together. Relatives of other orphaned children reject adoption. One grandmother caring for her grandchildren after the death of their parents said she worried for their future but asked: "How can I give them away?" India's adoption rates are usually low. But social media has been flooded with calls to adopt children whose parents died of Covid - raising fears of trafficking and exploitation.