In pictures: Britons enjoy Bank Holiday sunshine and blue skies
- Published
People headed to beaches, parks and pub gardens to enjoy the sunshine as the Bank Holiday weekend brought balmy weather and blue skies for much of the UK.
Temperatures reached 24C on Sunday, as forecasters predicted Monday could become the hottest day of the year with highs of 25C in some areas.
Achnagart in Scotland recorded a temperature of 24C on Sunday - just short of the previous high of 24.5C recorded on 30 March at London's Kew Gardens.
It follows a month of gloomy weather that saw Britons stuck indoors as lockdown rules were eased across the country.
A series of heavy downpours meant May was the fourth wettest on record for the UK, and the wettest ever for Wales.
It comes as a scientist advising the government has warned there are signs the UK is in the early stages of a third wave of coronavirus infections.