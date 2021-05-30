Covid-19: 'Very few' patients are fully vaccinated, and bars struggle for staff

While customers have enthusiastically returned to reopened bars and restaurants, the same is not true for staff. More than one in 10 UK hospitality workers left the industry in the last year, and vacancies have soared while applications slumped. Several former hospitality workers are blaming the financial impact of lockdown and furlough. Aleksandra Zadroga, who used to work in a restaurant, said being on furlough had given many a "push" to quit. Industry body UK Hospitality said venues were struggling to fill thousands of jobs.