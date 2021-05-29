Duchess of Cambridge gets first Covid vaccine dose
- Published
The Duchess of Cambridge has said she is "hugely grateful" after getting her first dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Friday.
Catherine, 39, shared a photograph of herself being given the vaccine at the Science Museum in London.
On Twitter, she thanked all those who are "playing a part in the rollout".
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Saturday that in the last two weeks more than half of those in their 30s have been vaccinated in the UK.
The duchess is one of more than nearly 39 million people in the UK to have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. More than 24 million people have received their second dose.
Catherine is the latest senior royal to share publicly that she has had the vaccine, with her husband getting his first dose earlier this month.
Her father-in-law, the Prince of Wales, and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, received their coronavirus jabs in February. The Queen received hers in January.
In England and Scotland, people aged 30 and over can book their vaccine, although in some parts of Glasgow people aged 18 can get their first jab.
Those in Wales and Northern Ireland 18 and over are eligible to get their vaccine.
Most adults in the UK under the age of 40 are being offered an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine due to a link with rare blood clots.
