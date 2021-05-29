Covid-19: India's cases falling, and lost summer fear for festivals
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. India records lowest number of daily cases in 45 days
India has reported its lowest single-day rise in coronavirus cases in 45 days, the health ministry has said. On Saturday, the country recorded 173,790 new cases, continuing the downward trend of the past two weeks. A further 3,617 deaths were recorded. The nation has been hit by a devastating second wave, with more than 320,000 deaths, according to the health ministry - the third highest in the world, behind the US and Brazil. The wave overwhelmed the healthcare system, with people struggling to get hospital beds, oxygen and medicines and crematoriums ran out of space.
2. Music festivals fear lost summer
A refusal by the government to provide a financial safety net for live events means music festivals face another lost summer, a committee of MPs has said. Many festivals have already been axed - including Glastonbury and BST Hyde Park - with some blaming the inability to get insurance cover for Covid-related cancellation. The digital, culture, media and sport select committee said the government had refused to consider offering support until all coronavirus restrictions are lifted, but that date - 21 June at the earliest - would be too late for festivals this summer. Committee chair Julian Knight said festivals needed to know now "whether the government will back them".
3. Holiday travel surge expected as restrictions ease
The arrival of sunny weather - at last - combined with the first bank holiday since hospitality and tourism restrictions were eased is expected to mean a surge in travel over the weekend. RAC research suggests up to 10.8 million car journeys will take place in the UK between Friday and Monday. Ben Aldous from the RAC said "there's a good chance the weather will have the final say as to how busy the roads get" but he added that Saturday and Monday are expected to see the most traffic. Temperatures over the bank holiday are due to reach 25C in some places, following a spring that was colder than usual.
4. Covid-hit restaurants plead for calorie-count delay
A restaurant industry battered by the UK's lockdowns is calling for plans to add calorie counts to menus to be delayed, saying they need more time to recover from the pandemic. Owners fear the move will add to their costs at a time when they are least able to afford it. It's intended to help address obesity and applies to restaurants, cafes and takeaways with more than 250 staff from April 2022. Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade body UK Hospitality, says many businesses are "in survival mode" and the government should delay rather than "layering on new costs for businesses".
5. Applause as teenager returns to school after 448 days
The first day back at school is always tricky, especially if you've been away for 448 days like Fintan Hood. Classmates at Kingsley School in north Devon lined up to applaud as the 16-year-old, who had been shielding due to an autoimmune condition, returned to the classroom. Fintan's father, Andy Hood, said it was an "incredible" welcome. And Fintan himself offered a balanced assessment of the pros and cons of studying at home: "I will miss rolling out of bed and just pressing 'join' on Zoom, but I think it's worth being here in person, seeing everyone again."
And don't forget...
A ban on evictions during the pandemic comes to an end in England on 1 June. If you're a renter whose income dropped due to Covid-19, you can read about the notice periods and protections here.
