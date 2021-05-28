Covid-19: Single-dose jab approved and blood clot vicar who'd have jab again
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Single-dose jab approved for UK use
A single-dose vaccine has been approved for use in the UK, making it the fourth jab to be authorised in the country so far. The UK has ordered 20 million doses, which will arrive later this year. The vaccine is likely to be used as a booster jab for care home residents ahead of winter because it can be easily stored and transported at fridge temperatures. The UK's vaccine committee, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, will produce advice on exactly who should receive the Belgian-made vaccine in due course.
2. UK Covid cases creeping up
There are signs of a small increase in coronavirus cases across the UK being driven by the variant first identified in India, Office for National Statistics figures suggest. Almost half of infections picked up look like they are probably caused by the Indian variant. But national data suggests this is still confined to a handful of areas. Earlier, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said there was nothing in the data to suggest the 21 June date for ending restrictions in England will have to be delayed - but he could not guarantee this.
3. EU approves Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for use in 12-15 year olds in the EU - the first jab allowed for this age group in the bloc. The EU's medicines agency announced the move at a news conference on Friday, saying the age group would require two doses with an interval of at least three weeks. The vaccine had already been approved for use in those aged 16 and older. Member states will now decide if they will offer the jab to children.
4. Glasgow to remain under level three restrictions
Glasgow is to remain the only part of Scotland under level three restrictions for at least another week. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there was still concern about an outbreak of the Indian variant, which accounts for about half of the new cases in the city. Under level three restrictions people are forbidden from mixing in each other's homes, pubs are closed for indoor drinking and no-one is allowed to visit or leave the city without good reason. Read more here about how Glasgow has been locked down for nine months.
5. I'd have jab again, blood clot vicar says
When Rev Tim Hatwell began to have chest pains after having the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab he thought he might have been having a heart attack. Instead, he was one of the first patients in the UK to develop a post-vaccine blood clot. Having now recovered thanks to the swift work of doctors, he is back to work. He said: "I do consider myself fortunate, and despite what happened I wouldn't change what I've done. My wife has had the AstraZeneca vaccine without any problems and the risks involved are miniscule."
And don't forget...
Worried about the blood clots that have been reported as a rare side-effect of the Oxford-AstraZeneca and the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccines? Here's what we know about them.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.