Covid-19: Single-dose jab approved and blood clot vicar who'd have jab again

Glasgow is to remain the only part of Scotland under level three restrictions for at least another week. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there was still concern about an outbreak of the Indian variant, which accounts for about half of the new cases in the city. Under level three restrictions people are forbidden from mixing in each other's homes, pubs are closed for indoor drinking and no-one is allowed to visit or leave the city without good reason. Read more here about how Glasgow has been locked down for nine months.