Covid-19: Indian variant cases rise and cough-detecting phone app

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says as many as 75% of new coronavirus cases in the UK are of the variant first discovered in India, which is thought to be more transmissible. Public Health England says a total of 6,959 cases of this variant have been confirmed in the UK. The figures represent a rise of 3,535 on the previous week. Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says "we may need to wait" for the lifting of all Covid restrictions in England, which is planned for 21 June after warning of an increase in the number of cases of the variant. The final stage would see all legal limits on social contact removed, nightclubs would reopen, and restrictions on large events and performances would be lifted.