Covid: Too early to say if England's lockdown can lift on 21 June - Hancock
By Dulcie Lee
BBC News
- Published
It is too early to say whether the final stage of England's lockdown easing can go ahead on 21 June as planned, the health secretary has said.
Matt Hancock said he "desperately" wants to ease the rules, but will only do so if it is safe.
It comes after epidemiologist Prof Neil Ferguson said the reopening of society is now "in the balance".
The PM said: "I don't see anything currently in the data to suggest we have to deviate from the roadmap."
But, speaking to reporters on a visit to a hospital, he said "we just have to wait a little bit longer" to see the data closer to the time.
Prof Ferguson, whose modelling was crucial to the decision to go into the first lockdown in March 2020, said experts were still concerned about the transmissibility of the variant first identified in India.
He said: "It was always expected that relaxation would lead to a surge in infections and to some extent a small third wave of transmission.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The key issue as to whether we can go forward is: will the surge caused by the Indian variant... be more than has been already planned in to the relaxation measures?"
On 21 June, the government hopes to move to the final stage of its road map for lifting lockdown.
Step four would see all legal limits on social contact removed, nightclubs would reopen, and restrictions on large events and performances would be lifted.
Responding to Mr Ferguson's comments, Mr Hancock said the link between Covid cases, hospital admissions and deaths was being "severed" but "it's too early now to say, yet, whether we can take the full step four on 21 June".
He said that on Wednesday there were 3,180 new cases of coronavirus, which is "the highest since 12 April [2021]".
An assessment on unlocking will be made on 14 June, he said - adding: "We will be both driven by the data, we will be advised on and guided by the science, and we will be fully transparent."
Mr Hancock was answering questions in the Commons following claims from the prime minister's former aide Dominic Cummings that he lied to colleagues about dealing with Covid in care homes.
But the health secretary dismissed the allegation as "unsubstantiated" and "not true".
