Covid-19: Hancock to face MPs after Cummings attack and NI offers vaccine to over 18s

US President Joe Biden has ordered intelligence agencies to investigate the emergence of Covid-19, amid growing controversy about the virus's origins. The virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 and scientists believed it was first passed to humans from animals. But recent US media reports suggest growing evidence the virus could instead have emerged from a laboratory in China. The US Intelligence Community has "not reached a definitive conclusion on this question", said Mr Biden and has asked them to report to him within 90 days. Beijing has condemned the reports, suggesting the virus could have come from a US lab instead.