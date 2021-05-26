Covid: Cummings' Covid claims and holiday islands could go on green list
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Thousands died unnecessarily, says Cummings
In an explosive, and lengthy, appearance before MPs, Dominic Cummings, the former chief aide to the prime minister, made a series of claims about the government's handling of the pandemic - including that his ex-boss was "unfit for the job". He claimed that thousands of people had died needlessly due to mistakes, Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been sacked for lying multiple times, and that Boris Johnson had wanted Chris Whitty to inject him with the virus on TV. Mr Cummings also discussed the reasons behind his "infamous trip" to County Durham during the first lockdown - and said it was "complete nonsense" to say that a protective shield had been placed around care homes during the first lockdown.
2. Islands could be added to travel green list
Island destinations, such as the Canary Islands and Majorca, could be placed on the UK's green list for holidaymakers, the transport secretary has said. Grant Shapps said the move could happen when there is a review of the current measures on 7 June. Arrivals to the UK from green list countries are still required to take a test before departure - and on day two of their return - but don't need to isolate.
3. France to introduce isolation for UK arrivals
Travellers from the UK to France will have to undergo a period of quarantine amid concerns about rising cases of the Indian variant, the French government has said. It follows a similar move by Germany, which imposed a two-week quarantine on almost all UK arrivals last week - although the length of the "compulsory isolation" in France has not been confirmed.
4. Choirs voice concern at Covid rule change
Last Monday, as lockdown restrictions eased, choir director Lucy McLean held her first real-life practice since October 2020. But the joy was short-lived, as the government updated their guidelines a day later, without warning, to say that amateur choirs in England could only gather in groups of six people indoors and 30 outdoors. Ms McLean described it as "devastating", and a petition calling on the government to change its guidance has already received 30,000 signatures. You can read more about the situation here.
5. West End stars record song for India Covid relief
More than 30 West End performers of South Asian and Middle Eastern heritage have recorded a song in aid of Covid relief efforts in India. They performed It Means Beautiful from the show Everybody's Talking About Jamie as part of the Same Voices Unite project, which aims to raise awareness about the devastation caused by India's second coronavirus wave.
And don't forget...
There have been a further nine coronavirus-related deaths in the UK, according to the daily figures released by the government, as well as a further 3,180 infections. You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
And if you have been plagued by strange pandemic dreams, here is a guide on what they could mean, and how they could be caused.
