Covid-19: 'Stay local' advice over variant and tourism takes a hit

People are advised not to travel into and out of areas hardest hit by the Indian variant of Covid-19 unless necessary, it has emerged. Health officials say it's spreading fastest in Bolton, Blackburn, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside. But local politicians say constituents were not informed when the guidance was updated on Friday. "Such an important announcement and they don't even have the decency to tell us," complains Labour's Bolton South East MP Yasmin Qureshi.