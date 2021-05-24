UK airlines told to avoid Belarusian airspace after journalist arrest
- Published
The UK government has told airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace after a Ryanair flight was diverted to Minsk and an opposition journalist arrested.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted that the move was necessary "to keep passengers safe".
He has suspended the operating permit of Belarus' state airline, Belavia, effectively banning it from the UK.
Dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, 26, was removed from the flight and arrested at Minsk airport on Sunday.
Belarus scrambled a fighter jet to force the plane, which was travelling from Greece to Lithuania, to land in the Belarusian capital after saying there had been a bomb threat.
Police took Mr Protasevich away when passengers disembarked.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told MPs the interception was a "shocking assault on civil aviation and an assault on international law".
Mr Raab added that further sanctions were being considered against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's regime and that the country's ambassador in London had been summoned so the UK could convey its "condemnation of these acts".
The foreign secretary also called for the release of Mr Protasevich from the "spurious charges" he faces.
"Mr Lukashenko's regime must be held to account for such reckless and dangerous behaviour," Mr Raab added.
He said the UK was working to explore "every potential diplomatic option" and was "actively considering and co-ordinating with our allies on further sanctions on those responsible for this outlandish conduct".