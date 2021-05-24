Max Mosley: Privacy campaigner and ex-motorsport boss dies at 81
Ex-British racing driver Max Mosley, who went on to run motorsport's world governing body the FIA and become a privacy campaigner, has died aged 81.
His death was confirmed by ex-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone.
Mr Mosley served three terms as president of the FIA from 1993 to 2009.
He also campaigned for tighter press regulation after winning £60,000 damages from the News of the World when it wrongly published a story alleging he had organised a Nazi-themed orgy.
Mr Mosley, in his role as FIA president, led widespread reform of safety procedures in Formula 1 following the death of Ayrton Senna in 1994.
Mr Ecclestone said Mr Mosley's death was "like losing a brother".
"He did, a lot of good things not just for motorsport, also the [car] industry. He was very good in making sure people built cars that were safe," he added.
A spokesman for F1 described Mr Mosley as "a huge figure in the transition" of the sport.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time," the statement said.
Mr Mosley, who was the son of 1930s British fascist leader Sir Oswald Mosley, took his privacy action against Sunday tabloid the News of the World in 2008 over the paper's story, which was based on a secret video.