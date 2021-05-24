Covid-19: Shops see 30% fewer customers and three-year waits for an NHS dentist
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Shops still seeing almost 30% fewer customers
Shoppers are only returning to high streets and shopping centres gradually, with footfall still 28.7% lower than pre-pandemic levels - more than a month after all non-essential retail opened up. Retail analyst Springboard said there was only a modest week-on-week increase after restaurants and pubs were allowed to serve indoors again on 17 May. But there was a clear boost to footfall in shopping destinations after 17:00, when people flocked to eat out or meet for a drink. Central London saw the biggest increase, while retail parks lost out on customers.
2. Patients asked to wait three years for dentist appointment
Some patients in England have been asked to wait up to three years for a dental appointment as the NHS struggles with a backlog of work from the pandemic. Healthwatch England says rising numbers of people are struggling to access NHS dentistry and complaints have risen by a fifth at the start of this year. Practices were closed from March to June and have since run at limited capacity. Some practices stopped seeing NHS patients. But the government says work is under way to tackle the backlog, with extra urgent dental clinics and priority access for the vulnerable and those most in need.
3. 'Mid-air wedding' dodges India's Covid rules
India's aviation authority has launched an investigation after a couple reportedly chartered a plane and held a mid-air wedding with more than 160 guests to dodge coronavirus restrictions. Video footage posted on social media appeared to show the couple and their guests packed into the hired jet. The state of Tamil Nadu, where the flight is said to have originated, recently restricted weddings to 50 guests. It comes as India's official death toll passed 300,000, with its most recent 100,000 deaths coming in less than a month.
Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai. #COVID19India #lockdown @TV9Telugu #weddingrestrictions pic.twitter.com/9nDyn3MM4n— DONTHU RAMESH (@DonthuRamesh) May 23, 2021
4. Half of appointments missed at Glasgow vaccine hub
As Glasgow deals with one of the largest Covid-19 outbreaks in Scotland, the BBC has learned that about half of people with appointments at the city's mass vaccination centre at the weekend failed to turn up. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, who received his first vaccination on Monday, said there had been a "slight increase" in no-shows. He issued a plea for people to attend or reschedule their appointment. It comes as the Scottish government approved a 6,000-capacity fan zone in Glasgow during the postponed Euro 2020 tournament and as the first direct flights from Scotland to "green list" countries took off.
5. Movie fans flocking back to cinema, chain says
Cineworld, the world's second biggest cinema chain, has said it looks forward to a "good recovery" after more people than expected bought tickets on its reopening weekend. The UK-owned chain, which was in talks over a rescue deal in November, said the demand was driven by Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway as well as "improving consumer confidence and the success of the vaccination rollout". But Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, questioned whether demand was boosted by the bad weather. "What happens if we finally get some good weather this weekend, and from then on?"
And there's more...
The vaccine rollout is being accelerated in some areas as the UK aims to stay ahead of the variant first identified in India. Find out who's getting their jabs and when here.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
