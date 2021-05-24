Covid-19: Shops see 30% fewer customers and three-year waits for an NHS dentist

Some patients in England have been asked to wait up to three years for a dental appointment as the NHS struggles with a backlog of work from the pandemic. Healthwatch England says rising numbers of people are struggling to access NHS dentistry and complaints have risen by a fifth at the start of this year. Practices were closed from March to June and have since run at limited capacity. Some practices stopped seeing NHS patients. But the government says work is under way to tackle the backlog, with extra urgent dental clinics and priority access for the vulnerable and those most in need.