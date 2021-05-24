Covid-19: Self-isolation support trial and India records 300,000 deaths

The number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in India has moved past the 300,000 mark - and the country is now the epicentre of the global pandemic. Experts warn that the real number of fatalities may be much higher as many deaths are not officially recorded. India has recorded 26 million cases - second only to the US - and is also only the third in the world to record more than 300,000 deaths - behind the US and Brazil.