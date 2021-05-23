Covid-19: Jabs effective against Indian variant and lockdown confessions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is "increasingly confident" the government will be able to ease restrictions on 21 June after a study found the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are highly effective against the variant first identified in India. Two doses of the jabs offer similar levels of protection against the Indian variant as they do for the Kent one. However, both vaccines were only 33% effective against the Indian variant three weeks after the first dose. Mr Hancock said the data showed it was "absolutely vital" people got both vaccine doses.