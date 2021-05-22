Covid-19: Vaccines for 32 and 33-year-olds in England, and should children have jab?

As more and more adults are jabbed, one question keeps coming up: what about children? Some countries are cracking on - the US has already immunised around 600,000 children aged between 12 and 15 and expects to have enough safety data to go even younger next year. The UK has yet to come to a decision on children. There is a scientific question - will vaccinating children save lives? - which is complex as the answer may vary from country to country. There is also a moral and ethical dimension if doses destined for children would save more lives if they were sent to vulnerable adults in other countries. Our health correspondent James Gallagher has more.