BBC covered up failings over Diana interview, report finds
- Published
The BBC covered up the tactics journalist Martin Bashir used to secure his famous 1995 interview with Princess Diana, an inquiry has found.
A report about how the interview was secured has been published.
Lord Dyson, the retired judge who led the inquiry, said the BBC "fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark".
The BBC said the report showed "clear failings" and: "We are very sorry for this."
The BBC's director general, Tim Davie, said: "Although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was keen on the idea of an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect. We are very sorry for this. Lord Dyson has identified clear failings.
"While today's BBC has significantly better processes and procedures, those that existed at the time should have prevented the interview being secured in this way.
"The BBC should have made greater effort to get to the bottom of what happened at the time and been more transparent about what it knew.
"While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today."
Princess Diana's interview with Martin Bashir for Panorama was a huge scoop for the BBC - in it, the princess famously said: "There were three of us in this marriage."
It was the first time a serving royal had spoken so openly about life in the Royal Family and saw her speak about her unhappy marriage to Prince Charles, their affairs and her bulimia.
But since then, Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, has claimed that journalist Mr Bashir lied to get the interview.
The earl also said Mr Bashir showed him forged bank statements in order to gain his confidence so that he would introduce him to Diana.
Last year, after Earl Spencer went public with the allegations, the BBC commissioned an independent inquiry - and it is these findings that have been published on Thursday.
Mr Bashir, 58, is one of the most well-known journalists in the UK.
As well as Diana, he also made headlines for his interview with the pop star Michael Jackson which was broadcast in 2003, and worked for ITV as well as various US television networks.
Last week he left the BBC, citing ongoing health issues. He had been the corporation's religion correspondent and editor since 2016.
Ahead of the report being published, Earl Spencer shared a photograph on Twitter of him and Diana as children, along with the words: "Some bonds go back a very long way."
A Panorama investigation into the interview - delayed from last week - will be shown at 19:00 BST on BBC One.
The chairman of the corporation, Richard Sharp, said the BBC "unreservedly accepted" the report's findings.
"The BBC Board welcomes the publication of Lord Dyson's report which it unreservedly accepts. There were unacceptable failures. We take no comfort from the fact that these are historic."