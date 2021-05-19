Covid-19: More confidence vaccine works on all variants - PM
- Published
There is "increasing confidence" that Covid-19 vaccines are effective against all variants, including the Indian one, Boris Johnson has said.
At Prime Minister's Questions, he said fresh data had been reviewed earlier on Wednesday.
The spread of the Indian variant has cast doubt on plans to ease remaining restrictions in England next month.
Mr Johnson also repeated his warning that people should not be holidaying in amber-list countries.
Visits to those countries should only be made in extreme circumstances such as a family illness, he said.
If people ignore that advice people would face "very substantial fines", he said.
The ban on international travel was lifted on Monday.
In its place, a traffic light system has been brought in which divides destinations into three categories - green, amber and red.