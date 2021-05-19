Covid-19: Government's pandemic plans criticised and double-booking holidays

People should not be holidaying in the amber list countries, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, after confusion arose about where holidaymakers could and couldn't go. His warning came after Environment Secretary George Eustice said people could go to those countries if they quarantined when they returned. If people do have to go to countries on the amber list for "some pressing family or urgent business reason", they will have to self-isolate, take tests and do passenger locator forms, Mr Johnson said.