Four men bailed in anti-Semitism video investigation
By Ella Wills
BBC News
- Published
Four men have been bailed after they were arrested in connection with a video which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from a car in north London.
The Metropolitan Police said they were released "pending further enquiries".
The men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences.
While in custody in west London they were also arrested in connection with a similar incident in Manchester.
In a statement, the Met said the Manchester incident took place in the early hours of Sunday in the Broughton Park area of Salford, while the incident in the video appeared to be filmed on Sunday in the St John's Wood area of north London.
St John's Wood is an area in north London which is home to a Jewish community.
On Sunday, a video was posted on social media appearing to show a convoy of cars with Palestinian flags driving down a street, with a man apparently shouting anti-Semitic abuse from a megaphone.
The person who filmed the video - who wanted to remain anonymous - said they started filming when they heard "excessive hooting" outside their window in north London.
It comes as the conflict between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza continues in the worst violence in the region since 2014. The violence has entered its second week and killed more than 200 people in Gaza and 10 in Israel.
Thousands of people marched through London on Saturday to the gates of the Israeli embassy, while protests in support of the people of Palestine took place in other cities across the UK and Ireland.
