Covid: How to do a lateral flow test, in South Asian languages

image copyrightKarwai Tang/Getty Images
image captionAs lockdown restrictions ease, people are being encouraged to take two rapid lateral flow tests a week.

Rapid lateral flow tests are being made widely available for many people across the UK to do at home.

The tests are designed to be done twice a week and give results in 30 minutes. As lockdown restrictions ease, the government hopes the tests will help to find people who have coronavirus but aren't showing any symptoms.

Anyone in England and Scotland without symptoms of coronavirus can get free tests to do at home. While in Wales and Northern Ireland, the tests are being offered to specific groups, including those who cannot work from home.

You can find out how to get a test in your area here.

BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community to learn how to do the tests by demonstrating how to take them in five languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

Tamil

Dr Archana Sasitharan shows you how to take the test at home and explains how to read your results in Tamil.

media captionA step-by-step guide of how to do a lateral flow coronavirus test at home explained in Tamil

Sylheti

Dr Suleman Rahman shows you how to take the test at home and explains how to read your results in Sylheti.

media captionA step-by-step guide of how to do a lateral flow coronavirus test at home explained in Sylheti

Urdu

Dr Anita Raja shows you how to take the test at home and explains how to read your results in Urdu.

media captionA step-by-step guide of how to do a lateral flow coronavirus test at home, explained in Urdu

Punjabi

Dr Carter Singh shows you how to take the test at home and explains how to read your results in Punjabi.

media captionA step-by-step guide of how to do a lateral flow coronavirus test at home explained in Punjabi

Gujarati

Dr Komal Badiani shows you how to take the test at home and explains how to read your results in Gujarati.

media captionA step-by-step guide of how to do a lateral flow coronavirus test at home, explained in Gujarati

