Covid: How to do a lateral flow test, in South Asian languages
Rapid lateral flow tests are being made widely available for many people across the UK to do at home.
The tests are designed to be done twice a week and give results in 30 minutes. As lockdown restrictions ease, the government hopes the tests will help to find people who have coronavirus but aren't showing any symptoms.
Anyone in England and Scotland without symptoms of coronavirus can get free tests to do at home. While in Wales and Northern Ireland, the tests are being offered to specific groups, including those who cannot work from home.
Tamil
Dr Archana Sasitharan shows you how to take the test at home and explains how to read your results in Tamil.
Sylheti
Dr Suleman Rahman shows you how to take the test at home and explains how to read your results in Sylheti.
Urdu
Dr Anita Raja shows you how to take the test at home and explains how to read your results in Urdu.
Punjabi
Dr Carter Singh shows you how to take the test at home and explains how to read your results in Punjabi.
Gujarati
Dr Komal Badiani shows you how to take the test at home and explains how to read your results in Gujarati.