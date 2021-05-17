Report anti-Semitism to police, Sadiq Khan urges
By Becky Morton
BBC News
- Published
The mayor of London has urged people to report anti-Semitism to the police, after four men were arrested in connection with a video appearing to show racist abuse.
Sadiq Khan said any reports of alleged hate crimes would be taken seriously.
He said there would be high visibility police patrols in London following the incident on Sunday.
A video posted on social media appeared to show a man shouting anti-Semitic abuse from a car in north London.
It comes amid rising tension between Israel and Palestinians in the Middle East. Israel conducted dozens of air strikes on the Gaza Strip on Monday, after Palestinian militants fired barrages of rockets at southern Israeli cities.
The pre-dawn raids on Gaza were some of the heaviest seen since the fighting began a week ago.
'Chilling effect'
Thousands of people attended a protest on Saturday, which called on the UK government to step in and "stop allowing Israel's brutal violence against and oppression of the Palestinian people to go unpunished".
The Palestine Solidarity Campaign - one of the organisers of the protest - has also condemned Sunday's incident.
Mr Khan said: "Many of us are angry, upset, heartbroken by the events in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.
"That's no excuse, though, for anti-Semitism... We're not going to tolerate it in London."
"The rest of us have got to understand the chilling effect and ripples of fear hate crime spreads to minority communities," he told the BBC.
"But also we've got to give these communities confidence to report these crimes."
He added that he had been in contact with the Met Police commissioner and deputy commissioner over the weekend and that the force had a "zero tolerance attitude to any form of hate crime".
On Sunday, a video was posted on social media appearing to show a convoy of cars with Palestinian flags driving down a street, with a man apparently shouting anti-Semitic abuse from a megaphone.
The person who filmed the video - who wanted to remain anonymous - told the BBC they felt frightened and cried after witnessing the scene.
"I don't feel safe in my own home," they added.
The Met Police said the video appeared to have been filmed in the St John's Wood area of north London, which is home to a Jewish community.
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences, the force said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the politicians to condemn the video, saying there was "no place for anti-Semitism in our society".