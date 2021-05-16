Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer condemn 'shameful' anti-Semitism in video
By Francesca Gillett
BBC News
- Published
Boris Johnson has condemned the "shameful racism" aimed at British Jews, after a video appeared to show people shouting anti-Semitic abuse.
Police in London say they are trying to identify those seen in the video, who were in cars flying Palestinian flags.
Mr Johnson tweeted that there was "no place for anti-Semitism in our society" and he stood with the Jewish community.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the incident was "utterly disgusting", adding: "There must be consequences".
It comes amid rising tension between Israel and Palestinians in the Middle East, culminating in the worst violence since 2014.
'Will not be tolerated'
On Sunday, a video emerged on social media appearing to show a convoy of cars with Palestinian flags driving through the streets, with a man shouting anti-Semitic abuse from a megaphone.
The Metropolitan Police said it was aware of the video, which appeared to be filmed in the St John's Wood area. St John's Wood is an area in north London home to a Jewish community.
"Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to identify those responsible," said the police. "This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated."
The prime minister was among many politicians to condemn the video on social media.
"There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society," Mr Johnson tweeted. "Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain's Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today."
Shavuot is a Jewish festival beginning on Sunday that celebrates when the children of Israel received the Ten Commandments.
Sir Keir said: "Utterly disgusting. Anti-Semitism, misogyny and hate have no place on our streets or in our society. There must be consequences."
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the police had his "full backing" for their zero-tolerance approach.
"Reports of hateful, intimidating and racist language used on marches and social media this weekend are deeply concerning," said the mayor.
"Behaviour that incites anti-Jewish or anti-Muslim hatred has no place in our city."
On Saturday, thousands of people protested through London in support of the Palestinians.
The organisers of the protest called on the UK government to step in and "stop allowing Israel's brutal violence against and oppression of the Palestinian people to go unpunished".
