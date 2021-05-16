Covid: Hancock confident jab works against Indian variant
By Doug Faulkner
BBC News
- Published
The UK has "increasing confidence" that Covid-19 vaccines work against the Indian variant of the virus, the health secretary has said.
Scientists believe that the variant is more transmissible and cases of it nearly tripled to 1,313 in the past week in England.
But Matt Hancock said early lab data showed vaccines remained effective.
He said the majority of those in hospital in Bolton - a hotspot for the Indian variant - were unvaccinated.
On Friday Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the Indian variant - known as B.1.617.2 - could pose "serious disruption" to the final stage of lockdown easing in England on 21 June.
Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Mr Hancock said that it was "quite likely" that the variant would become the dominant strain in the UK.
He said: "What that reinforces is the importance of people coming forward for testing and being careful because this isn't over yet.
"But the good news is because we have increasing confidence that the vaccine works against the variant, the strategy is on track - it's just the virus has gained a bit of pace and we've therefore all got to be that bit more careful and cautious."
Mr Hancock defended the easing of lockdown rules in England from Monday and said the government's strategy was to "replace the restrictions with vaccination" as the first line of defence against the virus.
A decision on whether all legal restrictions could be ended next month would be made on 14 June, he added.
He also confirmed over-35s would be able to book their Covid-19 jabs in England in the coming week.
'No panic' over variant
In Bolton there are 18 people in hospital with coronavirus, with the majority of those not having the jab despite being eligible, the health secretary said.
He added that five people had ended up in hospital having had one jab, while there was one there who had received both doses but was "frail".
The Greater Manchester town, where the Indian variant is spreading, has seen a spike in infections, and Mr Hancock said he could not rule out imposing local restrictions.
Prof John Edmunds, who sits on the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, told Andrew Marr people should be "concerned but not panicking" about the new variant.
"We are in a much, much better position than we were when the Kent variant started spreading," he said, pointing to hospitals having few Covid patients and the vaccine programme being in place.
He said he did not think that the spread of the Indian variant could have been avoided by adding the country to the red list sooner, but said "we could have delayed things a little bit".
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
- YOUR QUESTIONS: We answer your queries
- EPIDEMIC v PANDEMIC: What's the difference?
Despite concerns about the Indian variant, coronavirus restrictions across England, Scotland and Wales are due to be relaxed from Monday.
Curbs lifting across the devolved nations vary, but there will be a greater degree of indoor mixing allowed and more hospitality venues will be able to reopen.
Northern Ireland is due to review its restrictions later this month.
On Saturday, the British Medical Association (BMA) said it had serious concerns about the decision to continue with the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Meanwhile, minutes from a meeting of government scientific advisers, held on Thursday, said that "an even faster increase can be expected if measures are relaxed" in areas where the Indian variant is already spreading.
And if the variant was 40-50% more transmissible than the current dominant type, they warned proceeding to step three of England's roadmap on Monday would likely "lead to a substantial resurgence of hospitalisations (similar to, or larger than, previous peaks)".
- ALI PLUMB'S FAVOURITE MOVIES: 15 of the best films to watch on a rainy Sunday
- MUSIC NOSTALGIA: Revisit all the best Number 1 singles from the charts