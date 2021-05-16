Covid-19: India travel ban defended, and virus experts on Monday's reopening
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Timing of India travel ban defended by No 10
By 5 April, India was reporting more than 100,000 coronavirus cases a day. Yet it was not added to the UK's travel red list until 23 April. With scientists warning the India variant spreads more easily and cases in England nearly tripling in the last week, the government is defending its decision not to close the borders sooner. No 10 insists the UK has "some of the toughest border measures in the world" but experts have warned that lifting more lockdown restrictions on Monday is a "real worry" due to the number of younger people who remain unvaccinated. So, how much faster does the India variant spread?
2. Virus experts tell us what they will (and won't) be doing
Monday will see a range of lockdown measures lifted for those in England, Wales and Scotland. While many people can't wait to take advantage of the new rules - meeting friends inside a pub, at the cinema or even going on holiday - others will be worried about just how safe it will be. The BBC spoke to health professionals and experts to find out what activities they will be embracing - and avoiding. Read more about exactly which rules change on Monday.
3. Tenth of British restaurants lost during pandemic
Before you head down to your favourite restaurant when they reopen for indoor dining, check that it's not one of thousands of establishments to have closed in the past year. Latest surveys indicate there are 9.7% fewer restaurants to choose from compared to before the pandemic. These are the rules for restaurants and pubs reopening. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, we find out what economists got right and wrong about the impact of coronavirus on the economy.
4. Vaccine passports inevitable, says airport boss
Coronavirus vaccine passports are the only way to restart mass foreign travel, the boss of the world's busiest airport for international passengers has told the BBC. "I don't think there is an alternative," Dubai Airports chief executive Paul Griffiths said, adding the documents are "inevitable". However, critics of such a passport system argue they discriminate against those unable to get vaccinated. Find out more about the plans for vaccine passports.
5. Eurovision 2021: A joint mission to entertain
The world's most popular live music event is back this year after being cancelled in 2020. Eurovision 2021 will see 39 acts compete in one of the most high profile live events to take place in the pandemic so far. BBC Newsbeat talks to performers about how they're preparing for a Covid-safe contest. One of those taking to the stage will be 19-year-old Tousin Chiza, who is representing Sweden, the country he moved to as a child refugee.
And there's more...
The advice on hugging in England and Scotland is changing from Monday, find out how to do it safely here.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
