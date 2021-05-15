Covid-19: Rate of Indian variant spread, and the future of the Tokyo Olympics Published 20 minutes ago

1. Everything you need to know about the Indian variant

A race is on between the virus and the vaccine. Of particular concern is the rise in cases of the Indian variant, which have nearly tripled in the past week in England. Scientists advising the government have warned there is a "realistic possibility" it could spread 50% quicker than the so-called Kent variant. If that is the case, it means there could be "serious disruption" to lockdown easing in England on 21 June, according to the PM. You can read more here about how much faster it spreads. Meanwhile, local restrictions could be introduced and second vaccine doses brought forward to tackle the variant in some of the worst-affected areas. And secondary school pupils and college students in parts of north-west England are being advised to wear masks until next month.

image copyright Getty Images

2. Why doesn't Japan cancel the Tokyo Olympic Games?

Nearly 70% of Japan's population do not want the Tokyo Olympic Games to go ahead, according to current polls. And, for the first time, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that the government would not put the games first. And yet he acknowledged that the decision ultimately lies with the International Olympic Committee, which remains committed to the event being held. So just who has the power to cancel the Olympic Games and is it likely to happen?

image copyright EPA image caption A coronavirus state of emergency has been extended in the capital Tokyo

3. Pilgrims flock to online sanctuary in their millions

The pandemic has forced work meetings, friendly quizzes and even court cases online. And now the Sanctuary of Lourdes in France has decided to reach the faithful in what are being called e-pilgrimages. Throughout the day, radio and TV broadcasts of services and prayers at the grotte - where the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared in front of a young girl collecting firewood in 1858 - are shown on Lourdes TV and rebroadcast in France and internationally.

image copyright Chris Bockman image caption Twenty cameras follow the services at the sanctuary

4. Getting back in shape after the Covid lockdown

According to a survey for Sport England, nearly a third of people felt their general health had declined during the pandemic. This means that millions of people missed out on regular exercise and could have lost muscle mass, according to experts. Long-term problems with mobility and balance can arise from muscle loss. From starting small to scheduling your workout sessions, here are five ways to get back in shape and help build your muscle mass.

5. Prince of Wales visits PPE makers and synagogue

"Nothing could give me greater pleasure than to attempt to unveil this bit of camouflage and open your new factory," the Prince of Wales said during a visit to defence company BCB International's new factory in Cardiff. The firm turned its hand to making personal protective equipment during the pandemic. During Prince Charles's visit to Wales, he also went to the oldest-standing synagogue in Wales.

media caption The future king opened BCB International’s new factory in Cardiff

The advice on hugging in England and Scotland is changing from Monday, find out how to do it safely here.

Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

