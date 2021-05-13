Covid: Surge vaccinations could be used to tackle Indian variant
Surge vaccinations have not been ruled out as a way to deal with the rise of the Indian variant, No 10 has said.
The PM's official spokesman said: "We want to consider all options."
It comes as Boris Johnson has said there is a "range of things" the government could do to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 variant.
On a visit in north-east England, the PM also said he could see no evidence to suggest England's lockdown easing could not go ahead as planned.
But he added: "There may be things we have to do locally and we will not hesitate to do them if that is the advice we get."