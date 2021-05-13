Covid-19: Covid's lasting impact on NHS and mix-and-match vaccine effects

When Elaine Walsh was diagnosed with womb cancer in January she was immediately classed as an urgent case. She should have been operated on within weeks but the procedure was cancelled due to the backlog caused by the pandemic. Her story isn't unusual. BBC News has carried out an in-depth analysis on the impact of Covid on the NHS and found there is a huge backlog with waiting lists ballooning at some hospitals. But plans are under way to tackle the backlog and Elaine is due to have surgery tomorrow.