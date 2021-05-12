Radovan Karadzic: Ex-Bosnian Serb leader to be sent to UK prison
Radovan Karadzic, the former Bosnian Serb leader convicted of genocide during the conflict in the former Yugoslavia, is to serve the remainder of his life sentence in a British jail.
The Foreign Office says he he would be transferred to a UK prison from a UN detention unit in the Netherlands.
Karadzic, 75, was also found guilty at his 2016 criminal tribunal of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
A 40-year prison sentence was later increased to life.
His conviction for genocide related to his responsibility for the murder of more than 7,000 Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica in 1995.
It was considered one of the worst massacres in Europe since the 1940s.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "Radovan Karadzic is one of the few people to have been found guilty of genocide...
"We should take pride in the fact that, from UK support to secure his arrest, to the prison cell he now faces, Britain has supported the 30-year pursuit of justice for these heinous crimes."