Coronavirus public inquiry to be held in spring 2022
- Published
Related Topics
An independent public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic will be held in spring 2022, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told MPs.
Mr Johnson said the government was "fully committed to learning the lessons at every stage of this crisis".
The devolved administrations will be consulted before the scope of the inquiry is outlined, the PM added.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged the government to consult the affected families at the earliest moment.