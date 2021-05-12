Covid-19: Public inquiry confirmed, and vaccines for 38-year-olds in England

Yesterday Boris Johnson committed to holding an independent public inquiry into the government's handling of the pandemic, and now we've got a date for it. He told MPs it will be held in spring 2022 and it will place the government's actions "under the microscope". There have been calls for an inquiry for a while, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has asked why it can't be earlier, such as later in 2021. We look at what the inquiry is and how it might work.