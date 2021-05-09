Covid-19: 'Team UK' post-pandemic recovery summit, and India's junior doctors

The US is being urged by French President Emmanuel Macron to "put an end to export bans not only on vaccines but on vaccine ingredients, which prevent production". It comes as a divide emerged between parts of Europe and the US over how best to increase global vaccine production. Less than 1% of the 1.25bn doses administered around the world have gone to the world's 29 poorest countries, according to news agency AFP. How fast is the vaccine progress around the world?