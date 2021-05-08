More rail disruption on Sunday after train cracks found
By Emma Harrison
BBC News
- Published
Two of the UK's busiest rail operators are warning passengers not to travel on Sunday because of disruption caused by the discovery of cracks in some high-speed trains.
Great Western Railway and London North Eastern Railway trains of the Hitachi 800 model were taken out of service for safety inspections on Saturday.
Hitachi has apologised and said it was investigating the issue.
The railway minister warned disruption was likely for a "prolonged period".
Chris Heaton-Harris said the issue had been found on part of the chassis - the base frame - of some trains on Saturday morning following routine inspections.
He said trains would be returned to service as "quickly as possible", but warned Great Western Railway services in particular were likely to face continued disruption.
All high-speed Great Western Railway services between London, Bristol, Cardiff and Penzance were cancelled on Saturday.
The operator said it expected the disruption to continue into Sunday and into next week.
Local services are running, but they are expected to be "very busy", it said, while rail replacement services were "extremely limited".
"Customers are advised not to travel on Sunday, 9 May and refunds will be provided," Great Western Railway said.
"Once trains have been checked and cleared, we hope to be able to release them back into service as soon as possible."
The company earlier said cracks were detected on "more than one" Hitachi 800 train, so all 93 in its fleet were being inspected as a precaution.
London North Eastern Railway said it was experiencing "significant disruption" to services due to precautionary checks on its trains.
The disruption to LNER trains means there will be a limited to no service on the East Coast Main Line - between Edinburgh, Newcastle, York and London.
"We apologise for the disruption caused and are advising customers not to travel on Sunday, 9 May," the operator said.
"We're doing everything we can to get services up and running again and we're sorry for any disruption."
It added that because of this issue, it was also unable to run trains between Edinburgh and Inverness/Aberdeen.
Hitachi said: "Safety is our number one priority and as a precaution, the decision was taken to halt the entry into service of our intercity fleets pending inspection.
"We understand the frustration caused and we would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused to passengers and operators."
It said it was working as "quickly and safely as possible" to investigate the issue with the remainder of the fleets.
Following disruption on Saturday morning, Hull Trains said its services would resume as normal following "thorough checks by Hitachi" on its fleet of Class 800 series trains.
But the operator added that it expected services to be "extremely busy" and could not guarantee that social distancing guidelines would be adhered to.
TransPennine Express said it would be able to reintroduce some trains into service following safety checks on Saturday afternoon.
But it expected the disruption would continue to have "a significant impact" on services between Newcastle and York for the rest of the day.
Disruption 'handled in the worst way'
Lorraine McConnon was due to take a train from Aberdeen to London King's Cross on Saturday morning. She had planned to travel from there to Gatwick Airport for an overnight stay before a flight to France on Sunday.
She said the situation was "being handled in the worst way" and that she "got less than 30 minutes' notice by email" of the cancellations, by which time she was already at the train station.
Lorraine travelled from Aberdeen to Glasgow by car with the aim of catching a train to Edinburgh, but says she missed a train suggested by staff while she was talking to them.
She hoped to catch a ScotRail train but feared it could now take "up to four changes" before she arrived at Gatwick.
"This is of course an essential journey for me or I wouldn't have booked," she says.
Rob James said his 84-year-old father only found out about the train cancellations once he'd arrived at London King's Cross to board a train to Inverness to visit him.
His father had been planning to stay with him because Rob's brother needed to self-isolate at their father's house in Bournemouth after arriving in the UK from Thailand.
Rob, who lives in John O'Groats, said: "My dad is at King's Cross and doesn't know what to do. He doesn't have a ticket to go back to Bournemouth now as his return ticket's not valid for a few weeks.
"He's trying to keep away from people and so is a bit loathe to seek help from staff in person.
"I haven't seen him in two years and now this… He's at one end of the country and I'm at the other. We were supposed to see each other in March and then Covid happened."
LNER passengers affected by cancellations can use their tickets on the following operators' services instead:
- ScotRail between Aberdeen and Edinburgh
- Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Manchester for customers with an open ticket
- TransPennine Express between Manchester, Leeds and York
- East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International and Sheffield
- Northern services between Sheffield, Leeds and York and via any other "reasonable" route
- Thameslink services between London, Stevenage and Peterborough
- CrossCountry between Leeds, York and Edinburgh
Rail replacement coaches are operating at York, Newcastle and Edinburgh, and also between Doncaster and Peterborough.
LNER says affected customers' tickets will be valid up to and including Sunday 16 May, though a new reservation will need to be made.
GWR passengers can use their tickets on the following services:
- Avanti West Coast trains between Birmingham New Street and London Euston
- London Northwestern Railway trains between Birmingham New Street and London Euston
- West Midlands Railway trains between Hereford/Worcester and Birmingham New Street
- Chiltern Railways via any "reasonable" route
- CrossCountry via any "reasonable" route
Hitachi Class 800 train
- The Class 800 is electric - but almost half have a diesel engine enabling them to operate on lines that have not been electrified
- Formal orders for the trains were made in 2012 and 2013 at a cost of around £5.7bn for a 27.5 year programme, including maintenance
- The Class 800 began regular service for Great Western Railway in October 2017 - but an embarrassing start saw air conditioning units leak on to passengers on the first Class 800 journey from London to Bristol
- In May 2019, they began service on the East Coast Main Line, with operator LNER branding the train Azuma - or "east" in Japanese
- They were hailed by operators as helping to increase capacity and reduce journey times
- The trains were assembled at Hitachi's plant in Newton Aycliffe in County Durham
'Very difficult process'
Roger Ford, industry and technology editor at the magazine Modern Railways, said the problem was with the weld cracking underneath the train's body shell - which led to about 180 trains being taken out of service for inspection.
He told BBC business correspondent Katy Austin that while body shell cracking would not "cause the trains to crash or disintegrate or anything like that", action needed to be taken, because if metal fatiguing was allowed to continue, the "cracks will spread, and the body shell strength will be weakened".
Mr Ford added that repairing aluminium trains is a "very difficult process" because of the electronic equipment inside them.
He said: "If you get a welding torch up against the [electronics]... it can fry [them] so the first thing you have to do is take all the electronics out, disconnect all the electrical equipment, that takes a day or two, then you do the repair, then you have to put it all back again."
He added there were about 1,000 carriages to deal with, so it would be "quite a considerable job".
Last month, six of the trains were taken out of service by GWR after hairline cracks were found in the suspension system during routine maintenance.
Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association, said passengers should not be charged extra in future to pay for repairs.
"This rolling stock must not be allowed back into service until we are 100% certain these trains are safe.
"It's important to point out that the affected trains are relatively new, in which case the manufacturers should foot the bill for any repairs, not passengers or taxpayers."
Are you a passenger who was due to travel on one of the affected trains? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.