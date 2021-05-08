High-speed rail services cancelled after cracks found in trains
Great Western Railway services have been cancelled after hairline cracks were found in a number of its high-speed trains.
The cracks were found in the suspension of its Hitachi 800 trains, a spokesman said.
He added that all such trains were now having to be checked.
All high-speed GWR services between London, Bristol, Cardiff and Penzance have been cancelled and customers are advised not to attempt to travel today.
The GWR spokesperson said London North Eastern Railways, which operates the East Coast Mainline, was facing similar problems, the BBC's correspondent Jon Donnison said.
LNER is also advising its customers not to travel today.
