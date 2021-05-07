Covid-19: Quarantine-free travel list revealed and face mask added to medieval shrine
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Portugal, Israel, Gibraltar on travel 'green list'
From 17 May, people resident in England will be able to resume travel and go to 12 countries and territories without quarantining on their return. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced at a Downing Street briefing the "green list" of destinations will include Portugal, Israel, Gibraltar, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands, as well as more remote islands. Mr Shapps said the list was "necessarily cautious" to ensure "countries we reconnect with are safe, that their infection rates are low and their vaccination rates are high". However, some of the countries on the list are not currently allowing visitors from abroad. Mr Shapps also said travellers will be able to prove their vaccination status from 17 May using the NHS app or by requesting a paper document.
2. Under-40s to be offered alternative to AstraZeneca jab
A decision to offer under-30s in the UK an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine over a possible link to rare blood clots is being extended to most adults aged under 40. According to the medicines safety regulator, there have now been 28.5 million doses given out, with 242 cases of the rare clots and 49 deaths. But the risk is slightly higher for younger people - who are also less at risk of Covid - meaning the benefits and risks are "more finely balanced". Meanwhile, figures show that two-thirds of over-18s in the UK have now had a first dose of a vaccine.
3. Girl, 5, separated from family by Australia's travel ban
The father of a five-year-old girl trapped in India since the pandemic began has spoken of his anguish at losing his "last hope" of flying her back to Australia. Dilin, who asked to be identified only by his first name, told the BBC that his daughter Johannah had been too young to fly back on government repatriation flights after visiting her grandparents. Then a chartered flight on 6 May was cancelled as Australia banned all arrivals from India. "We have exhausted all options. We literally fell apart," he said. At least 173 unaccompanied children are among those trying to return from India to Australia.
4. PM warns India variant must be 'handled carefully'
As one of the Covid-19 variants identified in India is designated a "variant of concern" in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government needs to think "very carefully" about the public health response. B.1.617.2 appears to be spreading more quickly than two other identified subtypes of the Indian variant. Scientists believe it is at least as transmissible as the variant first spotted in Kent last year. But Public Health England said there was not enough evidence to suggest it causes more severe illness or makes vaccines less effective. Surge testing is being rolled out in hotspots such as Bolton.
5. Medieval shrine gets new figure with a face mask
A restored medieval shrine in St Albans Cathedral is to carry a memento of the Covid-19 pandemic which delayed its completion - a carved figure wearing a face mask. The shrine of St Amphibalus will open to visitors on 17 May, nearly a year after its restoration was due to be finished. It is one of only 13 medieval pedestal shrines remaining in Britain and preserves all of the surviving 14th Century carvings. In one of the empty spaces, the carvers included the masked figure to commemorate the pandemic. A cathedral spokesman said it "reminds us the history of St Albans stretches forwards as well as backwards".
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Not quite ready to book a holiday abroad? Find out everything you need to know about travelling in the UK in our guide here.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- THE BOOK THAT CHANGED ME: Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke talks life-changing literature
- 'I COULDN'T HEAR MY VOICE': Moving forward after a serious accident