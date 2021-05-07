Covid-19: Quarantine-free travel list revealed and face mask added to medieval shrine

From 17 May, people resident in England will be able to resume travel and go to 12 countries and territories without quarantining on their return. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced at a Downing Street briefing the "green list" of destinations will include Portugal, Israel, Gibraltar, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands, as well as more remote islands. Mr Shapps said the list was "necessarily cautious" to ensure "countries we reconnect with are safe, that their infection rates are low and their vaccination rates are high". However, some of the countries on the list are not currently allowing visitors from abroad. Mr Shapps also said travellers will be able to prove their vaccination status from 17 May using the NHS app or by requesting a paper document.