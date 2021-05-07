Covid: Quarantine-free destinations for England revealed
- Published
Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel are among 12 countries added to a green list of travel destinations from 17 May for people in England, the transport secretary has said.
Anyone returning from those countries - deemed safest under a new traffic light system - will not have to quarantine.
Covid tests will be required before and after travel.
Grant Shapps called the step "tentative" as there remained "concern about resurgence of Covid".
Turkey, the Maldives and Nepal have been added to the red list, meaning travellers from those destinations will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on their return.
Speaking at a Downing Street briefing, Mr Shapps said the removal of restrictions was "necessarily cautious", adding: "We must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe."
He said people looking to travel should check any restrictions that apply to new arrivals.
Countries on the green, amber and red lists would be reviewed every three weeks from 17 May.
The full list of 12 countries and territories people in England can travel to without having to quarantine upon return are:
- Portugal
- Israel
- Singapore
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Brunei
- Iceland
- Gibraltar
- Falkland Islands
- Faroe Islands
- South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
- St Helena, Tristan de Cunha, Ascension Island
- THE BOOK THAT CHANGED ME: Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke talks life-changing literature
- 'I COULDN'T HEAR MY VOICE': Moving forward after a serious accident