UK ships prepare to leave Jersey after dispute over fishing rights
Two Royal Navy ships are preparing to return home after a protest by French fishermen over post-Brexit rights in Jersey's territorial waters ended.
The UK government said "the situation is resolved for now" but "we remain on standby" to assist Jersey.
French fishermen say their rights are unfairly restricted by licences issued under the Channel Island's new system.
Jersey's External Relations Minister Ian Gorst said discussions with the French crews had been "positive".
The UK said it had agreed with Jersey's government that one of the Royal Navy offshore patrol vessels will return to its home port on Thursday night while the other will leave on Friday morning.
"We are pleased that French fishing boats have now left the vicinity of Jersey," a spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the UK supports Jersey in exercising its right to regulate fisheries in its waters, under the post-Brexit trade deal.
