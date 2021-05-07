Covid: Red list travel rules explained in five South Asian languages
India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have been added to the government's red list of countries from which most travel to the UK is banned.
Passengers can't travel from those three countries to the UK unless they hold a British or Irish passport, or have UK residence rights. All permitted arrivals must pay for a 10-day hotel quarantine.
The government advises against all but essential travel to both those and many other countries and it is illegal to travel abroad without a reasonable excuse.
Essential travel can include medical emergencies and funerals - but must be declared in advance.
Hindi
Payal Bhuyan explains in Hindi what the red list restrictions mean, how hotel quarantine works and what counts as a reasonable excuse to travel.
Sylheti
Poppy Begum explains in Sylheti what the red list restrictions mean, how hotel quarantine works and what counts as a reasonable excuse to travel.
Punjabi
Raj Kaur Bilkhu explains in Punjabi what the red list restrictions mean, how hotel quarantine works and what counts as a reasonable excuse to travel.
Tamil
Sangeetha Rajan explains in Tamil what the red list restrictions mean, how hotel quarantine works and what counts as a reasonable excuse to travel.
Urdu
Shabnam Mahmood explains in Urdu what the red list restrictions mean, how hotel quarantine works and what counts as a reasonable excuse to travel.
Gujarati
Ushma Mistry explains in Gujarati what the red list restrictions mean, how hotel quarantine works and what counts as a reasonable excuse to travel.