BBC News

Covid: Red list travel rules explained in five South Asian languages

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightAlamy
image captionAll arrivals from red list countries are escorted towards coaches destined for quarantine hotels

India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have been added to the government's red list of countries from which most travel to the UK is banned.

Passengers can't travel from those three countries to the UK unless they hold a British or Irish passport, or have UK residence rights. All permitted arrivals must pay for a 10-day hotel quarantine.

The government advises against all but essential travel to both those and many other countries and it is illegal to travel abroad without a reasonable excuse.

Essential travel can include medical emergencies and funerals - but must be declared in advance.

BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community to understand the red list travel rules in six languages: Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Gujarati and Sylheti.

Hindi

Payal Bhuyan explains in Hindi what the red list restrictions mean, how hotel quarantine works and what counts as a reasonable excuse to travel.

media captionPayal Bhuyan explains the travel rules in Hindi

Sylheti

Poppy Begum explains in Sylheti what the red list restrictions mean, how hotel quarantine works and what counts as a reasonable excuse to travel.

media captionPoppy Begum explains the travel rules in Sylheti

Punjabi

Raj Kaur Bilkhu explains in Punjabi what the red list restrictions mean, how hotel quarantine works and what counts as a reasonable excuse to travel.

media captionRaj Kaur Bilkhu explains the travel rules in Punjabi

Tamil

Sangeetha Rajan explains in Tamil what the red list restrictions mean, how hotel quarantine works and what counts as a reasonable excuse to travel.

media captionSangeetha Rajan explains the travel rules in Tamil

Urdu

Shabnam Mahmood explains in Urdu what the red list restrictions mean, how hotel quarantine works and what counts as a reasonable excuse to travel.

media captionShabnam Mahmood explains the travel rules in Urdu

Gujarati

Ushma Mistry explains in Gujarati what the red list restrictions mean, how hotel quarantine works and what counts as a reasonable excuse to travel.

media captionUshma Mistry explains the travel rules in Gujarati

Related Topics

More on this story