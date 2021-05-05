Meghan wins remaining copyright claim over letter
By Joseph Lee
BBC News
- Published
The Duchess of Sussex has won the remainder of her copyright claim against the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a letter to her estranged father.
Lord Justice Warby granted summary judgment after the Queen's lawyers said the letter is not owned by the Crown.
Meghan won most of her claim for misuse of private information and copyright infringement in February.
But the court still had to settle who owned the copyright.
Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) - the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline - had previously argued the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former communications secretary Jason Knauf was a co-author of the letter, meaning its copyright belonged to the Crown.
On Wednesday, the High Court heard that Mr Knauf has "emphatically" denied co-writing the letter to Thomas Markle.
The court also heard that lawyers representing "the Keeper of the Privy Purse, acting on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen" told Meghan's solicitors they "did not consider the Crown to be the copyright owner".
Ian Mill, representing the duchess, told the court that this "gives the lie" to the newspaper's suggestion that Meghan considered using the letter "as part of a media strategy".